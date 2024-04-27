Mercury hits 38° Celsius mark in Bengaluru, highest this year 

April 27, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s tryst with searing temperatures continues with the maximum temperature hitting the 38° Celsius mark on Saturday, April 27, which is the highest this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local forecast for Bengaluru city issued at 5.30 p.m., the city station recorded a maximum temperature of 38° C and a minimum temperature of 23.4° C. Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) weather station recorded a maximum of 38.1° C and a minimum temperature of 22° C

The highest-ever temperature recorded for April was 39.2° C in April 2016. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1° C.

Meanwhile, HAL airport recorded a maximum of 37.4° C and a minimum temperature of 21.6° C. The IMD forecast for the next 36 hours states, “Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38° C and 23° C, respectively.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.