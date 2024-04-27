Mercury hits 38° Celsius mark in Bengaluru, highest this year 

April 27, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s tryst with searing temperatures continues with the maximum temperature hitting the 38° Celsius mark on Saturday, April 27, which is the highest this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local forecast for Bengaluru city issued at 5.30 p.m., the city station recorded a maximum temperature of 38° C and a minimum temperature of 23.4° C. Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) weather station recorded a maximum of 38.1° C and a minimum temperature of 22° C

The highest-ever temperature recorded for April was 39.2° C in April 2016. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1° C.

Meanwhile, HAL airport recorded a maximum of 37.4° C and a minimum temperature of 21.6° C. The IMD forecast for the next 36 hours states, “Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38° C and 23° C, respectively.”