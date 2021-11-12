Mercedes Benz unveils ‘MAR 2020’ workshop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

12 November 2021 16:17 IST

It offers the best of digital and physical worlds

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes Benz inaugurated a state-of-the-art workshop in Bengaluru focusing on the four pillars of design, architecture, customer oriented process and digital.

“It is Mercedes-Benz India’s first ‘MAR 2020’ facility in south India, underlining the new retail presentation focusing on design and architecture, format and structure, people and processes and digitisation. The new service facility, with a combination of digital and physical elements, will create a true luxury ownership experience for our Bengaluru customers,” said Mercedes Benz India chief executive and managing director Martin Schwenk.

Advertising

Advertising

The German automotive giant is implementing ‘MAR 2020’ modern retail presentation across the globe, offering the best of digital and physical worlds. It combines spatial design, innovative advisory procedures and ushers in digitalisation in service for ensuring best customer experience.

In Bengaluru, Akshaya Motors, a Mercedes Benz franchisee located on Hosur Road, hosts the new workshop, which is spread across 20,000 sqft and involved an investment of ₹4.5 crore.

A service lobby where customers can drive into the facility, ‘star assistants’ to take them through the service process, 50 professionally trained staff and 11 bays are some of the features of the workshop.

The service centre has the capacity to service more than 4,500 cars annually. It caters to all Mercedes Benz models, including the electric EQC.

This is Mercedes Benz’s fourth workshop in the Karnataka capital. The company is present in 47 cities in India with nearly 100 customer touch points.

Inaugurating the workshop along with Shekhar Bhide, vice president, customer service and corporate affairs, Mr. Schwenk noted that 2021 is an important year for Mercedes Benz in terms of introducing benchmark customer service initiatives.

“From introducing industry best eight years warranty for the new generation cars, to introduction of MB Value Service, we strive to provide hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market,” he said.

The auto major has re-launched Premier Express Prime 2.0, which promises to complete car servicing under three hours.

In the event the workshop fails to service a car within the stipulated time, the service will be free of cost. Premier Express Prime 2.0 will be rolled out in phases across India, covering as many as 18 outlets in 11 cities by Q1 2022.