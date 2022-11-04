Mental Health Santhe brings awareness on mental health needs 

Navya M.S.Bharath Gowda B.R. Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 00:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mental Health Santhe was organised by NIMHANS on Friday to bring awareness on mental health needs, reduce social stigma and increase knowledge on mental health among the public. Prominent mental health organisations and various stakeholders working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention were part of the event.

Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS, said mental health is important for all and schools must focus on the importance of mental health of children, while organisations must also have concerns about the employees’ mental health, which will increase the productivity of employees.

Around 50 stalls were set up for the santhe, with participation from various organisations, hospitals, NGOs, healing centres, etc.  In addition to providing information regarding mental health, suicide prevention, counselling, various other stalls featuring games, quizzes and other interactive activities on mental wellbeing were also part of the event. Mental Health Chalanachitrotsava was also organised, wherein three short movies and three street plays on the importance of mental health were screened and staged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS officials also said that the institute has developed an application called Mindlamp, which helps to overcome depression and other mental illnesses and keep record of day to day mental wellbeing. Tele Manas, a telephone service which was launched by NIMHANS, has received more than 2500 calls across India, they said, adding that the toll free number 14416 can be accessed 24*7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app