Mental Health Santhe brings awareness on mental health needs 

Mental Health Santhe was organised by NIMHANS on Friday to bring awareness on mental health needs, reduce social stigma and increase knowledge on mental health among the public. Prominent mental health organisations and various stakeholders working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention were part of the event.

Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS, said mental health is important for all and schools must focus on the importance of mental health of children, while organisations must also have concerns about the employees’ mental health, which will increase the productivity of employees.

Around 50 stalls were set up for the santhe, with participation from various organisations, hospitals, NGOs, healing centres, etc. In addition to providing information regarding mental health, suicide prevention, counselling, various other stalls featuring games, quizzes and other interactive activities on mental wellbeing were also part of the event. Mental Health Chalanachitrotsava was also organised, wherein three short movies and three street plays on the importance of mental health were screened and staged.

NIMHANS officials also said that the institute has developed an application called Mindlamp, which helps to overcome depression and other mental illnesses and keep record of day to day mental wellbeing. Tele Manas, a telephone service which was launched by NIMHANS, has received more than 2500 calls across India, they said, adding that the toll free number 14416 can be accessed 24*7.