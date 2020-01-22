Bengaluru

Men posing as BBMP officials rob telecom employee

The SR Nagar police are on the lookout for a group of four people who allegedly posed as BBMP officials and robbed a cable-joint vehicle from an employee of a telecommunications company. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when the victim, Yeswanth, 23, was laying fibre optic cables on RRMR road.

In his statement to the police, he said the men who were on motorcycles stopped him and asked whether he had the required permission to dig up the road. They claimed that they were BBMP officers. “They then demanded money from him, but Yeshwanth refused to pay saying that his employer had applied for and received the required permissions. He told the men he was following all the procedures,” said a police officer.

Enraged, the gang threatened Yeshwanth and forced him to give up the cable-joint vehicle. Three of the men forced him to get onto one of the bikes, drove a few yards and dropped him off before speeding away. “Before that, they took down his mobile phone number. Later, they called him up and asked him to come to Double Road with cash,” the police added.

However, when he arrived at the spot, they were not there. On realising that he had been robbed, he called his company, reported the incident and approached the police.

