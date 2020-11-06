MEMU trains to be operated between city and Hosur

Bengaluru

06 November 2020 21:38 IST

They will begin running once Railway Board gives nod for resumption of services

MEMU or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit trains will be operated from the city to Hosur once the Railway Board gives the green signal for services to resume across the country. Though the electrification of the line from Baiyappanahalli to Anekal was completed in March, the work on other sections was delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic, among other reasons.

In a press release on Friday, the South Western Railway (SWR) announced that it had opened Anekal – Periya Naga Thunai 44 km electrified line for traffic after Mr. Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), conducted the statutory inspection on Thursday.

The SWR plans to run MEMU trains once passenger services resume. Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru division) Ashok Kumar Verma said that once operational, it will benefit people working in various industrial sectors in Bellandur, Sarjapur, Electronics City, Bommasandra and other areas.

“We have the required infrastructure to run MEMU trains on the line. Compared to conventional coaches, the time taken to operate these trains is less and we can increase frequency. Owing to COVID-19, we might not see a large number of passengers initially. We will run services as per demand,” said Mr Verma.

The CRS inspection of the Railway Electrification works between Baiyyappanahalli (excluding) – Anekal (including) for a length of 38 km was already done and the line was commissioned in March 2020.

Rail activist Mr. Sanjeev Dyammanavar said, “It is a good sign that even during the pandemic, the railways is working to upgrade its infrastructure. Operation of MEMU trains from city points towards Hosur will help thousands of people. People can use stations such as Bellandur, Carmelaram, , Heelalige, Anekal and others to reach their workplace. It is not only this line, after resumption of passenger trains, the SWR should prioritise operation of suburban trains on the other line so that it will help from people travelling from neighbouring districts.”

Rail activists have also demanded the authorities to provide basic amenities at the stations and last mile connectivity to reach workplaces.

Speed limit increased

The SWR has received the sanction to raise the maximum permissible speed between Yelahanka Junction and Chikkaballapur station (46.05 km) in the Bengaluru division from existing speed of 75 kmph to 100 kmph. A speed certificate issued by the Chief Planning and Design Engineer of SWR stated that the trial on the section was conducted on Thursday.