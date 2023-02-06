MEMU train services to KIA fails to get patronage in Bengaluru

February 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

It has been six months since the South Western Railway (SWR) started running MEMU trains to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), but there is no sign of improvement in the ridership. The affordable travel option, which costs ₹35 to travel from the city to the airport, has only a few takers.

The SWR is running eight pairs of trains (including six pairs of MEMU trains) on the section. MEMU train services are ‘dedicated’ for the benefit of air passengers and people working at the airport.

On an average, 90 people use the train services to reach the Kempegowda Airport halt station, and 12 to 15 people purchase tickets from the halt station to travel towards the city.

Air passengers and airport employees using the train services opine that unless authorities make efforts to win the confidence of people, the services will not get good patronage.

Dileep Achaiah, an air passenger who often uses train services to reach the airport, said: “The SWR should make sure that train services are reliable for air passengers and employees working at the airport. There were instances of trains getting delayed when I used them. Off late the punctuality has improved. To improve the patronage, there is a need for giving wide publicity for the services at stations and the airport. At the departure gate of the airport, schedules of train services should be predominantly displayed so that people start using the services”.

Rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said: “The punctuality of the train services is very crucial and the travel time should be reduced by prioritising these services. The 35 km distance from the city to the airport takes more than an hour. The travel to reach the railway station and from the halt station to reach KIA also consumes time. The SWR should work on reducing the travel time to reach the airport. Other factors include scheduling of the train timing, keeping in mind the working hours of employees at the airport”.

In the past, to boost the patronage, the SWR and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, held discussions with other stakeholders to popularise the service among employees, but nothing seems to have yielded results so far.

Extending MEMU to Chickballapur

Regular train users, who are relying on DEMU services from Chickballapur side, say that once the MEMU services gets extended beyond Devanahalli, ridership will increase further, as people would shift to trains to reach the KIA halt station or to commute to the city.

Nandan Kurpad, who works at KIA and commutes daily from Chickballapur, said: “Every morning, I board a train at around 7.45 a.m. from Chickballapur and reach the KIA halt station at around 8.20 a.m. Earlier, I was spending close to ₹2,500 per month on fuel to reach my workplace. Now I spend ₹185 for a monthly pass. The train service is a more convenient option. However, during the evening hours, there are no train services after our work hours. I waited for two hours to board a train to reach Chickballpur. If DEMU services are provided at around 6.30 p.m., hundreds of people working at KIA will benefit.”

He added once track electrification work is complete till Chickballapur, extending MEMU services till Chickballpur will bring a lot of changes in the ridership.

At present, on an average 10 people are travelling in a MEMU train that has a carrying capacity of close to 2,000 passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru Division Shyam Singh said: “Last week also I discussed with the BIAL on measures that need to be taken to improve the patronage. Earlier, punctuality was an issue, due to infrastructure development works. We have addressed the issue and punctuality of services has improved. We are ready to implement the suggestions, if they have any, including setting up of special ticket counters to issue monthly passes and others. We are also ready to stoppage at Bettahalasur and Doddajala stations, if the ridership improves.”

On extension of MEMU services he said: “The railway electrification work is complete till Chickballapur. There are some electrification works that need to be done beyond Chickballapur. Once that is done, measures will be taken to extend the MEMU services”.

General Manger of SWR Sanjeev Kishore had said that the division is carrying out a feasibility study on doubling the track between Yelahanka and Devenahalli. Existing single track poses operational constrains to run trains with good frequency.