ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial Meet for Prof. G.N. Saibaba in Bengaluru on October 20

Published - October 18, 2024 04:28 pm IST

Prof. Saibaba, a former English professor at Delhi University, passed away in Hyderabad on October 12.

The Hindu Bureau

Candles lit in honour of G.N. Saibaba at JNU on October 13, 2024. File Photo | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Karnataka Shramika Shakti, People’s Democratic Forum (PDF), People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other human rights organisations will hold a Memorial Meet for the late Prof. G.N. Saibaba in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Saibaba, a former English professor at Delhi University and a social worker, passed away in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. He was 57.

Speakers at the memorial event include S. Balan, senior advocate, Arvind Narrain, visiting faculty at Azim Premji University and NLSIU, and Shivasundar, an activist and freelance journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is being organised at Gandhi Bhavana on Kumara Krupa Road at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prof. Saibaba could not enjoy the freedom he got after long incarceration

Long incarceration

Prof. Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound, was arrested on May 19, 2014 in a case pertaining to ties with Maoist organisations. He had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail till his release in March 2024.

He had spent a total of 3,592 days in prison, most of them in the isolation ‘andha cell’ in Nagpur Central Jail. He lived only for 219 days out of prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US