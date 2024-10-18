GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Memorial Meet for Prof. G.N. Saibaba in Bengaluru on October 20

Prof. Saibaba, a former English professor at Delhi University, passed away in Hyderabad on October 12.

Published - October 18, 2024 04:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Candles lit in honour of G.N. Saibaba at JNU on October 13, 2024. File Photo

Candles lit in honour of G.N. Saibaba at JNU on October 13, 2024. File Photo | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Karnataka Shramika Shakti, People’s Democratic Forum (PDF), People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and other human rights organisations will hold a Memorial Meet for the late Prof. G.N. Saibaba in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

Prof. Saibaba, a former English professor at Delhi University and a social worker, passed away in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. He was 57.

Speakers at the memorial event include S. Balan, senior advocate, Arvind Narrain, visiting faculty at Azim Premji University and NLSIU, and Shivasundar, an activist and freelance journalist.

The event is being organised at Gandhi Bhavana on Kumara Krupa Road at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Prof. Saibaba could not enjoy the freedom he got after long incarceration

Long incarceration

Prof. Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound, was arrested on May 19, 2014 in a case pertaining to ties with Maoist organisations. He had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail till his release in March 2024.

He had spent a total of 3,592 days in prison, most of them in the isolation ‘andha cell’ in Nagpur Central Jail. He lived only for 219 days out of prison.

