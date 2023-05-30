ADVERTISEMENT

Members of minority community express disappointment over Saleem not being appointed as Bengaluru Police Commissioner

May 30, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The announcement of the name of the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner has left members of the minority community unhappy as they were rooting for M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner for Traffic, until Tuesday, May 30, to be appointed to the post.

Around a week ago, a delegation comprising elected leaders, Ulemas (religious heads ) and community leaders met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence and submitted a list of demands for the community, including making Mr. Saleem as Commissioner of Police. The delegation reasoned that 40 years ago, Nizamuddin was the only Muslim commissioner in the history of the city police and making Mr. Saleem as commissioner would be ideal as there will not be any Muslim officers in the near future to contend for the post.

The delegation also reminded him how Mr. Siddaramiah made Mr. Saleem the commissioner of Mysuru city when he was Chief Minister. The delegation said though Mr. Siddaramaiah’s reaction was positive, they were disappointed to see that Mr. Saleem was not made the commissioner when the order came on Tuesday.

The selection of Mr. Dayananda has also raised eyebrows as he served as the State Intelligence Chief for two Chief ministers in the BJP government.

