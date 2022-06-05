Members of Iruliga welfare Association complain against Rohith Chakrathirtha
Members of Iruliga welfare Association, Ramanagara on Saturday filed a complaint against Rohith Chakrathirtha, who headed the Textbook Review Committee, accusing him of insulting the community in the Class 10 Kannada textbook.
The association represented by Krishnamurthy in his petition to the Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara said that there was deliberate attempt to insult the community terming them as uncivilised, which according to the complaint, is liable for prosecution under atrocities act of 1989.
The SP has now forwarded the copy of the complaint along with the content of the text to S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department for further action.
