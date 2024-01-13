ADVERTISEMENT

Mekedatu imperative for Bengaluru’s water needs: HDD

January 13, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Asserting that immediate permission should be given for the Mekedatu project to meet the growing demand for drinking water in Bengaluru, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that it is crucial for Bengaluru’s water needs.

“Bengaluru is a fast-growing city providing employment and livelihood to people from across the country. An impending water crisis in the city can be avoided only if the Mekedatu drinking water project is implemented. Otherwise, the city will be stuck in a huge water crisis,” he said, addressing a press meet.

Bengaluru’s population which currently stands at 1.35 crore is set to exceed three crore by 2044. The city will need over 64 tmcft of water to meet the drinking water needs of such a large population, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US