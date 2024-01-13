GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mekedatu imperative for Bengaluru’s water needs: HDD

January 13, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Asserting that immediate permission should be given for the Mekedatu project to meet the growing demand for drinking water in Bengaluru, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that it is crucial for Bengaluru’s water needs.

“Bengaluru is a fast-growing city providing employment and livelihood to people from across the country. An impending water crisis in the city can be avoided only if the Mekedatu drinking water project is implemented. Otherwise, the city will be stuck in a huge water crisis,” he said, addressing a press meet.

Bengaluru’s population which currently stands at 1.35 crore is set to exceed three crore by 2044. The city will need over 64 tmcft of water to meet the drinking water needs of such a large population, he said.

