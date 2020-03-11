Mega job fair in Nandini Layout on March 15

Bengaluru

11 March 2020 00:12 IST

A job-cum-free skill development training mela will be organised on March 15 under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

About 120 companies from the manufacturing and service sectors will conduct interviews and hire candidates on the spot. Enrolment for the fair has started and nearly 7,500 youths are expected to participate, said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

The fair will be held at S.G. International Public School in Nandini Layout between 9 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. Those in the age group of 18 to 40 years can participate.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have also started online registration and hope that more than 500 people will get on-the-spot employment orders during this fair. And we hope that more than 1,000 people will get employment in total,” he said.

As many as 4,500 job opportunities are available in various companies, malls and garment factories located in Bengaluru and other parts of the State. “This time, several malls and garment factories are keen on recruiting and will participate in large numbers,” he said.

Institutions such as FKCCI, KASSIA, Rooman Technology and Peenya Industrial Association and our BJP Micro, Small and Medium Industries Cell are cooperating in conducting the mega mela.