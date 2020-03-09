Mega job fair in Nandini Layout on March 15

A job-cum-free skill development training mela will be organised on March 15 between 9 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. at S.G. International Public School in Nandini Layout. The mela will be organised under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Briefing reporters about the fair, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 40 years could participate in the mela. About 120 companies from manufacturing and service sectors will conduct interviews and hire candidates on the spot. Enrolment for the fair has started and nearly 7,500 youth are expected to participate.

“We have also started online registration and hope that more than 500 people will get on-the-spot employment orders. And, we hope that more than 1,000 people will get employment in total. The youngsters who require skill training will be listed out, and we will ensure that all these institutions provide them skills within the next two three months through PMKVY,” he said.

As many as 4,500 job opportunities are available in various companies, malls and garment factories located in Bengaluru and other parts of the State. “This time, several malls and garment factories are keen on recruiting and will participate,” Mr. Gowda said.

FKCCI, KASSIA, Rooman Technology and Peenya Industrial Association and the BJP Micro, Small and Medium Industries Cell are cooperating in conducting the mega mela. . Companies participating include IBM, Benz, Airtel, Microsoft, Dell, Tata, ICICI Bank, Flipkart, HDFC Bank, Big Bazaar, and Eureka Forbes.