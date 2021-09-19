Mega drive: Women marginally outnumber men in inoculations

Highest number of doses in the country administered in BBMP limits, Belagavi

During the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Karnataka on Friday, women outnumbered men in getting innoculated. While cumulatively 15,95,855 (51%) women got the jab, 15,47,208 (49%) men got it.

Among the districts, Raichur recorded the highest number of female inoculations with 34,560 (55%) getting the jab. Tumakuru, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar followed with 54% female vaccinations.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts recorded the lowest with 45% of the eligible women population getting inoculated there. These two districts recorded the highest male inoculations with 55%. BBMP which recorded 54% male vaccinations, saw a 46% turnout of women during the mega drive. Raichur recorded the lowest male turnout with 45%.

The top two districts that administered the highest number of doses in the country are from Karnataka.

While BBMP that administered 4,40,168 doses topped the list of districts that administered the highest number of doses in the country, Belagavi followed with 2,74,967 doses. Bihar’s East Champaran administered the third highest number of doses with 2,25,000 doses.

Per million

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said by inoculating 62,003 persons for every one million eligible population, Karnataka stands first in the entire country. As many as 14,401 vaccination centres were set up across the State and on an average 205 doses were administered in each centre. While 14 districts exceeded the target, only four districts recorded less than 75% of the target. He attributed the poor performance in these districts to vaccine hesitancy. Cumulatively, the State has administered 5,18,76,105 doses of which 1.45 crore have been fully inoculated. “We have administered one crore doses in the last 20 days and are planning to continue with the same pace to ensure the entire adult population of 4.97 crore in the State is vaccinated by December 30,” he said.

11.5% of total doses

Karnataka, which administered the second highest number of doses in the country during the mega vaccination drive on Friday, accounted for 11.5% of the total doses administered in the country.

Bihar, which pushed Karnataka to the second position marginally, contributed 11.7% of the total vaccinations. While Uttar Pradesh contributed 10.7%, Madhya Pradesh followed with 10.5% and Gujarat with 9.37%, of the total vaccinations.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who said the State had achieved a cumulative coverage of (31,43,598) on Friday, said although the doses were administered on Friday all could not be uploaded on the Co-WIN portal. “The Centre had given us time till 5 pm on Saturday to upload and we have achieved 99% coverage,” he said.

Blood donation camps

On Friday, a mega blood donation drive was also conducted in the State wherein 5,201 units of blood were collected. While BBMP topped by collecting 1,240 units, Bengaluru Urban followed by collecting 473 units. As many as 298 units and 295 units were collected in Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts respectively. Kodagu recorded the lowest with a mere five units collected there.

Health Department plans to conduct such camps over the week and the target is to collect one lakh units, as blood donations have reduced considerably due to the pandemic. Likewise, to promote organ donation, the State will start organ retrieval centres in district hospitals and medical colleges.