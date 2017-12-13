MeetToSleep aims to reclaim public spaces

For a majority of women in India, using public spaces without fear of molestation or harassment is a luxury and not a right. When was the last time you sat in park without being stared at? And what about taking a nap in a park? This December 16, just head to the nearest park in the afternoon with a mat, pillow and a blanket, occupy the space and take a nap.

Blank Noise, a community project aimed at confronting sexual harassment, is organising the third #MeetToSleep event, inviting women from across the country to not only reclaim public spaces but also the right to be defenceless and free from fear.

The first #MeetToSleep was held in 2014. Since then, several organisations have collaborated with Blank Noise and hundreds of women have participated in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Vadodara, Goa, New Delhi and Mumbai. It has even been held in three cities in Pakistan — Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Jasmeen Patheja, who started Blank Noise, said the objective is to enable women to become ‘action heroes who fight fear, fight victim blaming/ shaming, break denial, and initiate trust and empathy’.

Back to 2007

The genesis of the idea came about in 2007 when Blank Noise asked women to send in one wish that they had. “We received many responses from women... one wanted to get drenched in the rain without being judged, another wanted to sit under a tree and read a book, while I expressed the wish to sleep in a park. So, in 2008, a group of us went to Cubbon Park. I tried to sleep, but I kept waking up. It was then that I realised that we have so much fear and caution in our bodies,” said Ms. Patheja, adding that women are taught to fear.

She added that #MeetToSleep is about wanting to be able to be defenceless and have a relationship with public spaces, rooted in belonging, not fear.

“We have already received registrations from women, girls, and also organisation leaders across the country. Thrilled to be partnering also with feminist and social scientist Kamla Bhasin. Early next year, we hope to organise another #MeetToSleep as a global campaign,” she said.

#MeetToSleep will be held between noon and 4 p.m. on Deceber 16 in multiple locations. To participate in the event, register by visiting https://goo.gl/7NNNVx. For more details, call 098868 40612, send an email to actionhero@blanknoise.org or visit http://blanknoise.org/.