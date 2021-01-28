Meeting on tackling waste management in Shivajinagar

28 January 2021 06:26 IST

The initiative was launched in December 2020

The civic body has agreed to present a micro-plan to tackle the problem of waste in Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, said MLA Rizwan Arshad in a press release on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of commercial establishment owners, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Health D. Randeep, Joint Commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan to discuss the problems faced by commercial property owners with regards to garbage collection and maintenance.

Shivajinagar is one of the lowest ranking wards in the city in terms of solid waste management, but aims to rectify this through the #ProjectShivajinagar initiative, which was launched in December 2020.

“The major problem here is that this waste is generated at different times, and collection of garbage happens only once. This results in waste not being segregated, which is then dumped on the streets,” Rizwan Arshad said.