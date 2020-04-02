Meet the myth busters who target fake news

Are you being flooded with messages on WhatsApp claiming that you are less likely to get COVID-19 if you eat garlic or drink hot water? Or, have you received ‘urgent’ circulars claiming that the lockdown will be extended till June or that colleges will be closed till the end of May?

The pandemic has led to rumour mongering with social media magnifying the problem. To counter this, the government is developing a strategy to keep a check on fake news. A team headed by senior IAS officer C. Shikha, who is the nodal officer for social media communication and several agencies who handle social media platforms for different departments, are collaborating to develop a strategy. The team regularly monitors social media platforms and picks out fake news. It also regularly publishes ‘myth busters’ so that citizens don't fall prey to fake news.

Besides tackling fake news, Ms. Shikha said that they are using different social media platforms to ensure that citizens get updates related to COVID-19.

“We are trying to break down government orders and advisories in a simple and effective manner. We are developing posters with graphics and pictures so that it is easy for people to comprehend,” she said. Besides Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, they have found that Tik Tok is very popular, particularly among those living in rural areas.

Sushma Bharadwaj, who is part of an ad agency that handles digital marketing for BMTC, is a part of the collaborative effort. “We are putting out information on social distancing, how to shop safely in markets, etc. The style of communication differs based on the target group and social media platforms,” said Ms. Bharadwaj.

Information, once disseminated, is sent to different departments that put it up on their social media handles. “We are also circulating them on different WhatsApp groups and sending it to all Deputy Commissioners in the State,” Ms. Shikha added.

The team has created special videos in sign language for those with hearing disabilities as well as jingles for the visually challenged. The videos and jingles are related to the Dos and Don’ts pertaining to COVID-19.