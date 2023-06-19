Meet Ankit Rathore, who is making physics fun with his apartment laboratory

June 19, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Ankit Rathore has a four-member audience at his 3BHK apartment in Bellandur, Bengaluru. He removes two small, red bar magnets and a box of iron filings from his drawer. The audience, all under 12, lean on the table in front of them, rapt with attention. After sprinkling the black iron dust on both magnets, Ankit brings the opposite poles close to each other. The filings try to latch on to each other like two trapeze artists swinging from opposite ends. They spread themselves like the petals of a fully bloomed flower when Ankit brings the like poles of the magnets closer. It is magnetism. But for the children mesmerised by the movement of the filings, it seems like magic.

“Science is not magic. It is supposed to feel that way, right?” asks Ankit. “It should evoke a sense of wonder. It should inculcate in children an attitude of curiosity. Sadly, our schools don’t teach science in this manner. It is all about memorising formulas and remembering laws.”

This unstimulating system of rote learning is what Ankit tries to change with children. As a first step, he converted one of his bedrooms in his apartment into a physics laboratory, where the magnet magic unfolded.

Physics was not Ankit’s first love. Despite having a mechanical engineering degree from IIT Bombay, Ankit wanted to pursue music. Hailing from a middle-class family in Ujjain, he did not have the financial backing or the contacts to get a breakthrough. He needed a day job to survive in Mumbai. A friend suggested teaching IIT-JEE aspirants. So, he joined as an instructor at a coaching centre.

“That’s when I realised I had a thing for teaching. It came naturally to me. Though I did not give up on music, I enjoyed what I was doing.”

From 2015 to 2020, he taught JEE aspirants. Ankit also wanted to do something more than merely help them get the requisite marks and clear the exam. He wanted them to understand what they were learning theoretically.

In 2020, when the pandemic forced him to return to Ujjain, he planned to start a YouTube channel. “The idea was to show them what they were learning.” So, he purchased equipment including a Galvanometer, Linear Air Track, and Wimhurst Machine worth a few lakhs. Apart from the money, he also invested many hours of his time making the videos for the channel. Unfortunately, it did not take off.

So, a year later, he moved to Bengaluru because he had a few friends who could help him. For a while, he took private tuition for JEE aspirants. A few months later, Ankit realised he had been fishing in the wrong pond all along. “I felt that I should start with school children if I want to change the way science is taught in this country. The difference I see with the young children (compared to the JEE aspirants) is they do not care about being wrong. They are excited to share all possible ideas they can think of. So, it’s more like you are doing science with them rather than imparting your knowledge to them.”

The result of that thought was the conversion of one of Ankit’s bedrooms into a physics laboratory. Last September, he invited a few youngsters and their parents from his apartment for a free session on inertia. Soon, word spread about his little laboratory. More parents, especially from the homeschooling community, enrolled their children. Now, he teaches 50 young people aged between seven and 15, split into seven batches.

Unlike a regular tuition centre, where students seldom get individual attention, Ankit limits his sessions to a maximum of four so all can participate. “If you fall in love with something, you will find ways to learn that. So, more than teaching, my job is to make them love physics. To do that, I need to interact with them individually. Nobody should feel left out. I want them to express themselves.”

Ankit has also started online sessions, where he teaches up to 15 students. He also has plans to set up offline laboratories. “Ideally, we should have something similar to The Exploratorium (a museum of science, technology, and arts in San Francisco, founded by Frank Oppenheimer) in our country.”

From struggling to make ends meet as an aspiring musician, he finally feels settled financially in doing what he loves: teaching with a touch of creativity. “I know I set out to be a musician. What I am doing now, however, is more fulfilling. I like to surrender to life. I take where its flow takes me.”