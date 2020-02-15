Medical toppers praise practical classes

On Saturday, Arpit Shantagiri graduated and fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. “It was a momentous occasion. From the time I was three, I would grab my father’s stethoscope and pretend to be a doctor,” he said. His parents – who are both doctors – were thrilled to see him receive the highest number of gold medals at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) convocation ceremony on Saturday.

As many as 264 students received their MBBS degrees.

Arpit received eight gold medals – six from the college and two from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). Determination is his mantra for success.

“If you put your mind to something, you will definitely be able to do it,” he said. He plans to do his MD in medicine but is apprehensive of the rural service component. “In many places, the right facilities are not provided to doctors in rural areas. The right facilities and infrastructure will go a long way in helping patients from rural areas,” he said.

Many toppers at the convocation ceremony said that they learnt a lot from the practical classes, which helped them grasp concepts better.

Meghana Devakki, who bagged a gold medal in paediatrics, said, “A large part of my learning took place when I was with patients. This is more essential than merely reading textbooks. The practicals helped me understand my subjects much better,” she said. The daughter of government school teachers, Meghana aspires to get a MD seat in OBG.

Anikethan B. Kichadi, who bagged two gold medals, attributed his success to clinical postings. He batted for rural service and said that it is necessary as there is a scarcity of doctors.

More facilities

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that the government would provide additional benefits to those who opt for rural service. The government is mulling over giving them preference during promotions and also extending other facilities.