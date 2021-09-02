Medical superintendent of private hospital booked for forgery

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 02:12 IST

The medical superintendent of a well-known private hospital was booked for allegedly cheating and forgery following a complaint by an activist from Bengaluru.

In his complaint to the High Grounds Police, T . Narasimha Murthy informed the police that he had first filed a complaint against the medical superintendent of Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, with the Karnataka Medical Council for cheating while tending to a patient who had COVID-19. Mr. Murthy alleged that his signature had been forged on a letter that was submitted to the KMC by the medical superintendent.

The incident came to light when Mr. Murthy attended a hearing on August 14 following which he lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday. The police have taken up a case and booked the accused under Sections 464 (making false documents in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) under the IPC and are investigating the allegations.

