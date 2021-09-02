Bengaluru

Medical superintendent of private hospital booked for forgery

The medical superintendent of a well-known private hospital was booked for allegedly cheating and forgery following a complaint by an activist from Bengaluru.

In his complaint to the High Grounds Police, T . Narasimha Murthy informed the police that he had first filed a complaint against the medical superintendent of Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, with the Karnataka Medical Council for cheating while tending to a patient who had COVID-19. Mr. Murthy alleged that his signature had been forged on a letter that was submitted to the KMC by the medical superintendent.

The incident came to light when Mr. Murthy attended a hearing on August 14 following which he lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday. The police have taken up a case and booked the accused under Sections 464 (making false documents in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) under the IPC and are investigating the allegations.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 2:13:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/medical-superintendent-of-private-hospital-booked-for-forgery/article36239847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY