Medical student killed in accident in Bengaluru 

Published - July 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

  A medical student was killed in an accident when he was mowed down by a water tanker near Hennur on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ishan, 23, a resident of Manyata Tech Park.

On Thursday evening, Ishan had come out to meet his friend and was walking at Hennur when a water tanker mowed him down. Ishan was killed on the spot. The water tanker driver did not stop after the accident. A few bikers followed the vehicle, caught the driver and handed him over to the traffic police.

Hennur Traffic Police have booked him for causing death due to negligence and arrested him. The victim’s mother who came to the spot reportedly fainted and is being treated at a private hospital. Her condition is stable, the police said.

