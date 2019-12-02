Medical reports on rescued girls contain superficial assessment, says HC

The Karnataka High Court has directed conduct of proper medical examination of seven minor girls, who were rescued from an orphanage at Kengeri in March this year following allegation that they were facing inhuman living conditions and were sexually abused.

“Prima facie it is found that medical reports of all the girls contain superficial assessment. The Child Welfare Committee-2 shall direct a proper medical examination of the seven girls in accordance with Sub Rule 6 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of children) Model Rules, 2016,” the court said.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Momammad Nawaz issued the direction on a PIL petition, filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, complaining about lapses in handling of the cases related to rescue of minor girls from the orphanage.

The court also directed the State government to submit in a sealed cover the progress made in the investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on a case registered in the Kengeri police station on the complaint of ill-treat and sexual abuse of minor girls, and another case registered in Siddapura police station about attempts by unknown persons, posing as CBI officers, to ascertain whether the rescued girls were housed in the Government Children Home of Girls.

The bench directed the Child Welfare Committee-2 to ensure that regular counselling, as contemplated under Rule 34 of the Model Rules, is undertaken in respect of seven girls, who are in a children home. While pointing out shortcomings in the social investigation report and child care plan of each girl prepared as per the rules, the bench directed the Committee to examine them.