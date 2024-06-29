Medical check-up for specially-abled candidates in DCET 2024

Medical check-ups to assess the eligibility of specially-abled candidates who secured ranks in the Diploma Common Entrance Exam (DCET) 2024 will be held at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Bengaluru on Monday, July 1.

Specially-abled candidates from UGCET 2024, who had missed their medical inspection that was held between June 10 and June 12, can also go for check-up on July 1.

“Candidates should bring a copy of their DCET application, admission ticket, and photo ID card. Those with hearing issues must bring a certificate obtained from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing,” said H. Prasanna, executive director, KEA.

DCET document verification July 2-4

The document verification process to confirm eligibility for the third semester of engineering and the first year of the architecture courses will be conducted from July 2 to 4 at Government and Aided Polytechnic colleges.

The list of colleges where verification will be done is available on the KEA website, and candidates should be present in person at any nearby colleges for verification.

“Candidates should carry all the original documents related to their claims made in the online application. Those who applied under special categories (NCC, Sports, Soldier, Ex-soldier, CAPF, Ex-CAPF) must attend with the relevant certificates,” said a press release from KEA on Friday, June 28.

List of candidates under special category

The KEA also published the list of eligible and non-eligible UGCET-24 candidates who applied for seats in professional courses, including engineering and medical, under special categories such as NCC, Soldier, Ex-soldier, Scouts & Guides, and Anglo-Indian, on Friday.

The list is available on the KEA website.

