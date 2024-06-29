GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical check-up for specially-abled candidates in DCET 2024

DCET document verification process to confirm eligibility for the third semester of engineering and the first year of the architecture courses will be conducted from July 2 to 4 at Government and Aided Polytechnic colleges

Published - June 29, 2024 12:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Medical check-ups to assess the eligibility of specially-abled candidates who secured ranks in the Diploma Common Entrance Exam (DCET) 2024 will be held at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Bengaluru on Monday, July 1.

Specially-abled candidates from UGCET 2024, who had missed their medical inspection that was held between June 10 and June 12, can also go for check-up on July 1.

“Candidates should bring a copy of their DCET application, admission ticket, and photo ID card. Those with hearing issues must bring a certificate obtained from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing,” said H. Prasanna, executive director, KEA.

DCET document verification July 2-4

The document verification process to confirm eligibility for the third semester of engineering and the first year of the architecture courses will be conducted from July 2 to 4 at Government and Aided Polytechnic colleges. 

The list of colleges where verification will be done is available on the KEA website, and candidates should be present in person at any nearby colleges for verification.

“Candidates should carry all the original documents related to their claims made in the online application. Those who applied under special categories (NCC, Sports, Soldier, Ex-soldier, CAPF, Ex-CAPF) must attend with the relevant certificates,” said a press release from KEA on Friday, June 28.

List of candidates under special category

The KEA also  published the list of eligible and non-eligible UGCET-24 candidates who applied for seats in professional courses, including engineering and medical, under special categories such as NCC, Soldier, Ex-soldier, Scouts & Guides, and Anglo-Indian, on Friday.

The list is available on the KEA website.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.