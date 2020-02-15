Mechanical engineering graduates hit by automobile industry slowdown

The downturn in the Indian automobile sector has affected not just the existing workforce but also students hoping to get placements this year. Engineering students who have specialised in the mechanical stream are finding it difficult to get jobs in automobile companies.

College managements, however, said they are initiating several measures to “cushion the impact” and are helping students find jobs in other streams this placement season, which is under way.

B.M. Rajaprakash, placement officer at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, stated that to date, 46% of their mechanical engineering students have been placed. He admitted that it is lower than their overall placement of 54% so far. “We are asking students in this stream to expand their knowledge in other areas and take up courses in geometric dimensioning, data analytics, and so on. We are also teaching them coding techniques during the placement training so that they can get jobs in the software industry,” he said.

Students from the civil engineering stream too have recorded low placements.

Pradeepa S., placement officer of BMS College of Engineering, said that construction companies do not usually come to campuses for recruitment, but their prospects are still good. “While 65% of the students eligible for placements have so far got jobs, for the civil stream, it is between 30 to 40 % so far.”

However, the dip is not across all streams: Colleges have observed an increased demand in other streams.

“Placements in other sectors were in fact better than in the previous year and the economic slowdown does not appear to have an impact on campus placements,” Mr. Rajaprakash added.

Demand for students from IT and circuit branches, for instance, remains high.

According to Ms. Pradeepa S., hiring trends are changing, and an increasing number of companies prefer to pick students from across streams even if their specialisation is different from the job requirement. “They tend to pick students who have done multidisciplinary projects and have knowledge of different streams, and not just the one they are enrolled in,” she said.

K.S. Sridhar, Dean (placements) of PES University, acknowledged that there has been a lull in the number of automotive companies that are coming for campus placements. He said that the overall outlook is promising as over 85% of their students already have job offers. In the mechanical engineering stream, however, around 52% of students have been placed so far.

“At our university, students have to pick a minor stream besides the one that is the area of specialisation. So many of the mechanical students have got jobs in IT and data analytics companies,” he said.