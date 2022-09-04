Mechanic killed in accident in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old mechanic was killed when he lost control over his scooter and slipped on Old Madras Road service road, early on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Gowda H.V., who was returning home from work. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to K.R. Puram government hospital, where the doctor declared him as brought dead .

The K.R. Puram Traffic Police have registered a case against the deceased, charging him with rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence for further investigation.