ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanic arrested for molesting woman

October 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Grounds police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old mechanic for molesting a woman who was on a morning walk. The accused has been identified as Ayyappa, who a resident of Vyalikaval, and incident happened in Vasanth Nagar.

A mechanic by profession, Ayyappa worked in a garage and would take the bikes that were given for service and go around the area to target women. The accused had molested the victim, who was walking alone after dinner. The accused sped away after the victim raised the alarm. Based on the complaint, the police verified the CCTV footage and tracked down the accused.

The accused has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and remanded into judicial custody, and investigations are on to ascertain whether the accused had similarly harassed other women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US