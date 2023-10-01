HamberMenu
Mechanic arrested for molesting woman

October 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Grounds police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old mechanic for molesting a woman who was on a morning walk. The accused has been identified as Ayyappa, who a resident of Vyalikaval, and incident happened in Vasanth Nagar.

A mechanic by profession, Ayyappa worked in a garage and would take the bikes that were given for service and go around the area to target women. The accused had molested the victim, who was walking alone after dinner. The accused sped away after the victim raised the alarm. Based on the complaint, the police verified the CCTV footage and tracked down the accused.

The accused has been booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and remanded into judicial custody, and investigations are on to ascertain whether the accused had similarly harassed other women.

