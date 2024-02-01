Measures will be taken to rectify caste census report if it is not scientific, says Siddaramaiah

February 01, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reiterating that his government would accept the caste census report when it is readied, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, February 1, made it clear that the government would initiate measures to rectify if there are any mistakes in it.

“A lot of people have started saying that the caste census report is unscientific without even reading it. Hence, I want to tell everyone that we are ready to rectify the report in consultation with experts if it is unscientific,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, while inaugurating the Jayanthi of 12th Century social reformer Madiwala Machideva.

At the same time, he asserted that his government was committed to accepting the caste census report.

Stating that he was the first Chief Minister to commission a caste census to understand the socio-economic-educational condition of the oppressed sections, he said he would have accepted the report in his previous stint if it was ready. “But the report was not ready then. He accused his successors H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of not accepting the caste census report though it was ready. But now, a new chairman has been appointed to the Backward Classes Commission. Hence, I have asked him to submit the report in about a month,” he said.

Hailing Madiwala Machideva, the CM said he had authored 354 vachanas and also protected Vachana literature. The vachanakaras had fought against inequalities in society, which were created by vested interests, he said.

