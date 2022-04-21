MDMA worth ₹70 lakh seized; foreign national arrested

Central Crime Branch officials on Thursday arrested a foreign national and seized MDMA crystals worth ₹70 lakh from him. After receiving a tip-off, a police team apprehended Chima Ajoku who hails from Nigeria, on Banaswadi Main Road. “He was waiting to deliver the drugs to his clients,” said the police who recovered 800 grams of MDMA crystals, and a handheld electronic weighing scale from him. The police have also seized Chima’s mobile phone.

He allegedly confessed that he had sourced drugs from his contacts in Mumbai. “He smuggled it into Bengaluru by train and was selling it to customers for anywhere between ₹5,000-₹8,000 per gram.

“The accused did not have any travel documents with him. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and taken into custody for further investigations,” said the police.