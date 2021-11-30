MD of company held in cheating scam

The managing director had promised an insurance agent a fake deal with an IT multinational for a commission

The cyber crime police on Monday arrested the managing director of a financial solutions firm for allegedly cheating an insurance agent by guaranteeing him a deal with a leading IT firm for a commission of ₹14 lakh.

The accused, Nischith C.S., who ran Stake Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(e-Profitsure), hired call centre employees to convince people to do business with his firm, said the police.

Employees were instructed to offer different business solutions ranging from real estate to insurance cover depending on the profile of a potential client.

Using this modus operandi, Nischith convinced an insurance agent from Banashankari that he could get him a mass deal with a leading IT firm.

The accused created a fake email of the HR of the MNC to gain his trust. He took a commission of ₹14 lakh from the agent to secure the deal.

When he realised that he had been cheated, the agent approached the police, who arrested Nischith. “Inquiries revealed that the accused had cheated many people across the State offering loans, real estate deals, tax consultation and financial advice and business leads for insurance companies and agents,” said the police.

Incidentally, the Koramangala and Malleshwaram police had booked two cases against the accused earlier for cheating.