MD of automobile firm held on charge of not paying GST

Central tax authorities have arrested the managing director of an automobile manufacturing company for allegedly not paying the Goods and Service Tax (GST) of around ₹15 crore.

This is the first-of-its-kind arrest in the city by tax sleuths who are cracking the whip on businessmen and industrialist found evading GST. The accused, Gopal Reddy, 46, whose company is headquartered at Bommasandra, is accused of not paying GST collected from customers to the Centre between August 2017 and May 2018.

The company has assets of over ₹100 crore and a workforce of over 200. Based on detailed investigations, Income Tax officials on Friday visited the office and presented documentary evidence of tax evasion.

Mr. Reddy reportedly confessed to the crime, based on which he was booked under Section 69 of the CGST Act and brought to the head office for further investigations.

According to officials, he agreed to pay ₹3.5 crore by Monday, following which he was released on interim bail, a senior official said. Only when Mr. Reddy pays up the GST instalments will the case be closed, said officials.