Bengaluru

MCA student found dead

A 28-year-old MCA student allegedly ended his life by jumping from the third floor of his apartment in Jambusavari Dinne on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as K.J. Girish, 28, a resident of Panchavati, a BDA apartment. He was found in a pool of blood and passers-by rushed him to a near-by hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

A native of Mulabagilu, Girish was living with his friend Kiran and Mahesh and the trio were planning to set up an IT firm.

The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. when Girish, who was playing a mobile game with his friends, went out and jumped down from the corridor of the third floor, the police said.

Girsh was said to be under depression and this could be the reason. The Konanakunte police have taken up a case of unnatural death and have summoned his friend for questioning.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

