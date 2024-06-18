MBRDI partners with Jana Urban Space Foundation to introduce design guidelines to develop ‘15-minute neighbourhoods’ in India

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has partnered with Jana Urban Space Foundation to introduce comprehensive design guidelines to develop ‘15-Minute Neighbourhoods’ in India. These guidelines, accompanied by an implementation toolkit, offer strategic measures for cities to ensure that essential amenities are accessible within a 15-minute walk or cycle ride, promoting sustainable urban planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘15-Minute Neighbourhood’ concept focuses on enhancing the quality of life by encouraging high-quality pedestrian and public transport systems, safe public spaces, and inclusive social infrastructure. This innovative approach aims to replace the current trend of uncontrolled urban sprawl with efficient spatial development and improved mobility, said a release.

“Indian neighbourhoods are diverse, featuring varying population densities and socio-economic characteristics. The new guidelines emphasize the importance of walkability, safety, and accessibility, integrating these elements into the urban fabric. Extensive research into existing services such as mobility infrastructure, public transport, and green spaces led to the creation of the ‘Move-Play-Sustain-Include’ framework. This framework aims to support integrated mobility, create safe public spaces, establish sustainable markets, and promote inclusive social infrastructure, fostering vibrant and accessible communities.” said the release.

M.V. Rajeev Gowda, former Rajya Sabha member and former Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC), highlighted the urgent need for such initiatives: “Accelerated industrialisation has led to issues like water crisis, landfill explosion, and traffic congestion. Proactive measures that foster collaboration and innovative solutions at the grassroots level are imperative to tackle these concerns.”

Rakesh Singh, former Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, added: “Bengaluru, a city that has long been at the forefront of innovation and growth, also grapples with the perils of rapid urbanisation. The pressure of rapid development is felt in the city’s living conditions, in addition to its impact on the natural resources and ecology. Rather than relying on broad, one-size-fits-all approaches, it is crucial to tailor solutions to each neighbourhood’s unique needs and characteristics.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.