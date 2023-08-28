ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS dropout arrested for moral policing in Bengaluru

August 28, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The man recorded a video of the incident to upload on social media

The Hindu Bureau

The accused allegedly confronted a couple in a marketplace in Bengaluru, and abused and demeaned the woman. | Photo Credit: Illustration for representation only

Bengaluru police arrested an MBBS dropout for allegedly abusing a burkha-clad woman accompanied by a man from a different community and later recording a video of the incident to upload on social media.

“The woman, who got to know about the video, complained to the police on August 26 based on which the accused was arrested within 34 hours,” said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East division).

The accused is Zakir, an MBBS course dropout. He was charged for moral policing and uploading a video to demean the woman.

The accused allegedly confronted the duo in a marketplace a few days ago, abused and demeaned the woman.

“We are investigating whether more people were involved,” Mr. Guled said.

