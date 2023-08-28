HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MBBS dropout arrested for moral policing in Bengaluru

The man recorded a video of the incident to upload on social media

August 28, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accused allegedly confronted a couple in a marketplace in Bengaluru, and abused and demeaned the woman.

The accused allegedly confronted a couple in a marketplace in Bengaluru, and abused and demeaned the woman. | Photo Credit: Illustration for representation only

Bengaluru police arrested an MBBS dropout for allegedly abusing a burkha-clad woman accompanied by a man from a different community and later recording a video of the incident to upload on social media.

“The woman, who got to know about the video, complained to the police on August 26 based on which the accused was arrested within 34 hours,” said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East division).

The accused is Zakir, an MBBS course dropout. He was charged for moral policing and uploading a video to demean the woman.

The accused allegedly confronted the duo in a marketplace a few days ago, abused and demeaned the woman.

“We are investigating whether more people were involved,” Mr. Guled said.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.