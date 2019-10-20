MBA student dies during ramp walk practice in college

A 21-year-old MBA student collapsed and died while she was practising walking on the ramp for Freshers’ Day celebrations at her college in Peenya. The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the police suspect it to be a case of cardiac arrest. “However, we are waiting for the autopsy report and FSL conclusions,” said a senior police officer.

The young woman, Shalini, was a first-year student at AIMS and lived in Srirampura. CCTV footage of the incident showed her walking on the ramp. After she finished her turn, she waited in a corner but then suddenly collapsed. At first, her friends did not realise the severity of the situation and continued practising. However, when she did not get up, the other students who were watching the programme ran to her side. She was taken to a hospital in the area, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The Peenya police have registered a case.