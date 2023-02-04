ADVERTISEMENT

MBA student critically wounded in accident in Bengaluru

February 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students say road has high volume of traffic and no safety measures; sources claim a speed breaker was removed from the road when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kengeri last year

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old MBA student was critically wounded when a car knocked her down, while she was crossing the road to her college on Kengeri Road recently. Swathi who has been injured severely, with multiple fractures, has been admitted to a private hospital, where she is recovering.

According to the police, Ms. Swathi was crossing the road to get into BIMS College campus at around 1.30 p.m. when the car knocked her down.

In the impact, Ms. Swathi was thrown up in the air and fell down on the road, sustaining severe injuries.

The car, belonging to an MBBS student, sped away, but was later tracked down and the driver booked for rash and negligent driving.

Ms. Swathi is a native of Hubballi living in a paying guest accommodation in Pattanagere.

Students blame authorities, demand road safety:

Students of the college vented their ire on authorities concerned demanding road safety measures. They said that the road had high volumes of traffic and there were no pedestrian safety measures.

“There were speed breakers in front of the college which were removed during the recent VVIP movement There is no skywalk in place to cross the busy street, endangering the lives of pedestrians, especially students,” one of the students said.

The speed breaker was removed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kengeri last year, sources said.

Refuting the allegation, the traffic police said that the elevated pedestrian crossing was in place and the skywalk, which is almost ready, will be operational in the next few days.

Once the skywalk is operational, the pedestrian crossing on the road will be completely closed for safety purposes, a senior police officer said.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that if the traffic police request for a speed breaker, the civic body will put one up at the requested spot.

