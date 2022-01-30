MBA graduate arrested for cheating engineering students

Bengaluru

30 January 2022 22:41 IST

Students asked to transfer money to accounts of gold shops that he patronised

The north-east cybercrime police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old MBA graduate for allegedly cheating engineering students who wanted to change their streams.

The accused,Rajeshwar, would visit colleges, befriend security guards and take photos of the entry book where students write down their names and contact number. He would then send bulk messages to students claiming that he was from the management of that college, and offered to help those who wanted to change their streams – for a fee.

Many students, thinking that they were opting for management quotas would pay up. But instead of asking them to transfer the money to his account as he knew he would get caught, he would give them bank account details of gold and jewellery shop that he patronised. “Once a student agreed to pay the ‘fee’ to change a stream, the accused would visit a jewellery shop and tell the proprietor that he wanted to purchase some gold for which he would transfer money online. He gave those bank details to students, and when the money was wired, would buy the equivalent in gold,” said a police officer.

Using this modus operandi, he cheated a student with ₹1.27 lakh by promising her a seat in Computer Science. “The accused took all precautionary measures to conceal his identity and even wore a cap to avoid being identified whenever he visited gold shops,” said a police officer. The police got lucky when in one shop he removed his cap to drink water. His uncovered face was caught on CCTV, and the police were able to get a clear profile of his face.

Using the image and other clues, a team led by Inspector Santosh Ram, with the help of the local intelligence network, tracked Rajeshwar in Yelahanka. “He hails from Bihar and is an MBA graduate. The police recovered three mobile phones, seven SIM cards and four laptops and gold valuables and Rs 1.7 lakh cash from him,” the police officer added.

Investigations revealed that Rajeshwar had duped three more students from top city colleges.“He has confessed to cheating three students, but we believe that there are more victims,” said the police.