Mayor working on beautification of burial grounds, crematoria

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been instructed to prepare an estimate for cleaning and beautification of crematoria and burial grounds.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, who chaired a meeting of senior BBMP officials on Monday, has set a one-week deadline for the preparation of estimates.

According to a communiqué, the cleanup and beautification drive will be taken up in all the 251 burial grounds and crematoria across the city. The Mayor has also instructed officials to ensure that the waste generated in these spaces is composted in situ. Towards this end, on a pilot basis, mesh type composting units will be installed in the burial grounds at Harishchandra Ghat, Wilson Garden, Shanthinagar, Ulsoor, and Nandi Durg Road.

She instructed officials to ensure that choppers and shredders are installed in all wards by the end of the month. This equipment will help civic workers better manage leaf litter, besides making it easy to be composted.

She also discussed measures to control the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. The Mayor directed health officials to hold meetings with the local engineers and councillors, along with contractors, for mosquito control. They were also instructed to identify mosquito breeding spots and take up fogging there. Contractors who fail to take up fogging effectively will be blacklisted, after terminating their contracts.