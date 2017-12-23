Bengaluru

Mayor warns of hefty fine for illegal dumping of debris

As per one report, up to 70% of debris is dumped illegally in and around the city.

As per one report, up to 70% of debris is dumped illegally in and around the city.   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

He was referring to construction waste and debris

Mayor Sampath Raj announced that those dumping construction waste and debris illegally in the city would face a hefty penalty. He was talking at an open house discussion with various RWAs on C&D waste disposal on Saturday.

“We will adopt a resolution in the next council meeting to levy ₹5 lakh penalty on those dumping C&D waste in lake beds and rajakaluves and ₹1 lakh for those who illegally dump C&D waste in other places,” he said.

To multiple suggestions to install CCTV cameras, the mayor said that ₹10 lakh is being released to each ward to install CCTV cameras to monitor blackspots. Places where C&D waste is being dumped would also be considered, he said.

BBMP has earmarked seven quarries on the outskirts of the city in which all C&D waste is to be dumped. However, a 2014 study revealed that only 30% of the C&D waste produced by the city every day is being dumped in the seven designated quarries while the rest was being dumped illegally all over the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 11:12:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/mayor-warns-of-hefty-fine-for-illegal-dumping-of-debris/article22268109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY