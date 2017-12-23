Mayor warns of hefty fine for illegal dumping of debris

Mayor Sampath Raj announced that those dumping construction waste and debris illegally in the city would face a hefty penalty. He was talking at an open house discussion with various RWAs on C&D waste disposal on Saturday.

“We will adopt a resolution in the next council meeting to levy ₹5 lakh penalty on those dumping C&D waste in lake beds and rajakaluves and ₹1 lakh for those who illegally dump C&D waste in other places,” he said.

To multiple suggestions to install CCTV cameras, the mayor said that ₹10 lakh is being released to each ward to install CCTV cameras to monitor blackspots. Places where C&D waste is being dumped would also be considered, he said.

BBMP has earmarked seven quarries on the outskirts of the city in which all C&D waste is to be dumped. However, a 2014 study revealed that only 30% of the C&D waste produced by the city every day is being dumped in the seven designated quarries while the rest was being dumped illegally all over the city.