Bengaluru

Mayor visits zonal COVID-19 war rooms

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar on Sunday visited the zonal COVID-19 war rooms in South and Bommanahalli zones.

After inspecting the war room in the South zone, he directed officials to track the health of those under home isolation, especially their blood oxygen levels and if they have developed any symptoms.

Residents of 16 wards coming under Bommanahalli zone may call the dedicated COVID-19 helpline (8884666670) for information or to lodge complaints, he said.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2020 11:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/mayor-visits-zonal-covid-19-war-rooms/article32198953.ece

