Bengaluru

Mayor visits roof-top bars

Mayor Sampath Raj and a team of officials inspected roof-top bars on Tuesday. The BBMP has imposed fine of ₹5 lakh on a roof-top bar operating on Lavelle Road for violating norms. A notice has been issued to another roof-top bar on the same road for violation of building by-laws.

The Mayor instructed top officials to suspend two health officials for failing to check irregularities even after the Mumbai incident.

The visit follows the death of 14 persons in a fire in a roof-top pub in Mumbai.

