Mayor meets SWR’s officials

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun met South Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on Tuesday.

According to a communiqué, she welcomed the measures that will be taken by SWR to prevent wastewater dripping from railway over bridges (ROBs) on to the roads below.

SWR officials had told The Hindu on Monday that the task of fixing a safety screen (metallic sheet) to avoid leakage will be completed by the end of August.

It may be recalled that The Hindu had identified problems in ROBs on Kalpalli Road, Millers Road, Nagawara Road, Palace Road, Windsor Manor on Ballari Road, Seshadripuram Road, near Majestic and Binny Mill on Magadi Road.

SWR has already installed metallic spans to prevent leakage from ROBs on Seshadripuram Road and one near Majestic.

Ms. Mallikarjun appealed to the SWR to cooperate with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in completing major ROBs and railway under bridges (RUBs) in the city to ease vehicular movement at critical junctions.