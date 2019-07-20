Mayor files complaint against rumour-monger

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Saturday filed a complaint with the police commissioner alleging that a Facebook account holder was spreading false information in an attempt to defame her. She alleged that a person, identified as Manikanta Bharadwaj, who has an account on the social media platform under the name ‘Modi Bhakta’, started spreading rumours claiming that installation of Ganesh idols has been banned in the city.

She stated that the accused had uploaded false information and shared it on social media .

“As a result, people began criticising her alleged decision with many trolls using abusive language against her and her family,” said the police.

In her complaint, the Mayor said, “I never had a plan to stop the celebrations. In fact, I have have actively participated in such celebrations in the past...Such misinformation not only hurts my religious sentiments but is also a ploy to humiliate and defame me.”

Based on the complaint, the cyber crime police have taken up a case.