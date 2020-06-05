Bengaluru

Mayo Hall court complex closed on Saturday for sanitisation

The Mayo Hall Courts complex will be closed on Saturday for sanitising the entire building after an accused tested positive for COVID-19.

The accused was produced before the X Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on June 1 at 4.45 pm, said a notification from the High Court on Friday.

All the appointments granted to the members of the Bar for physical filing, payment of court fee, process fee, etc., including physical hearing as per COVID-19 standard operating procedure, are cancelled in all the courts in Mayo Hall complex on June 6 but the Principal City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, can ensure that in case of an urgency, the cases be heard only through videoconferencing, the notification stated.

Coronavirus
